Jilted lover held for hiring goons to burn ex-boyfriend's face in Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old female graphic designer and a henchman, who she had hired to burn the face of her ex-boyfriend, have been arrested in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, an officer said on Monday.

The woman wanted to take revenge from her ex-boyfriend and colleague for jilting her and getting engaged to someone else, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said Omkar, 24, who is also a graphic designer, was attacked by three people in Ranhola area on June 19.