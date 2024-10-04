Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Elvish Yadav and other YouTubers, called by police for probe into Rs 500 crore fraud, miss summons

The IFSO Unit (Special Cell) of the Delhi Police has issued notice to the social media influencers Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary and Purav Jha to join investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 15:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 15:13 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us