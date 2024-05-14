Excise policy case: Will make AAP an accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

The CBI, which adopted the submissions made by ED, also opposed the AAP leader's bail plea in the corruption case and said the delay was totally attributable to the accused persons.

While seeking bail for him, Sisodia's counsel submitted that the ED and the CBI are still arresting people in the money laundering and corruption case and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Sisodia, said the trial court judge, while dismissing the bail plea, has not shown how the AAP leader has contributed to the delay.

"I had filed an application to physically meet my wife. Thereafter, I moved an application to sign a cheque. How does it delay the trial? How have I contributed to the delay in the proceedings? The trial court has said that out of 38 applications, 13 were filed by Sisodia. But the court has not said how my application contributed to the delay," he argued.

"Post dismissal of my earlier bail, three accused have gotten some relief from the Supreme Court. Benoy Babu in ED case. Sanjay Singh, again in ED case and Arvind Kejriwal most recently. There is no threat as far as my running away is concerned. I (Sisodia) have been in custody for 14.5 months," he argued.

Showing the conduct of the accused persons, the ED counsel said 250 pleas have been filed before the trial court despite there being only 17 arrests. The investigation officer needs to be there in the court almost every day, he said.

He further argued that the offence of money laundering has been held to be as grave of an offence as terrorism and other serious offences.