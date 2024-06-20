Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail; likely to walk out of jail tomorrow

New Delhi: In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a court here on Thursday granted him bail in liquor policy scam case, rejecting the Enforcement Directorate's plea opposing any concession to him.

Vacation Judge Nyay Bindu provided relief to him on a personal surety bond of Rs one lakh each. The bail bond is to be produced before the court on Friday. AAP leader is likely to come out of Tihar jail on Friday.

The court also rejected a plea by the ED's counsel to stay the order for 48 hours to approach the High Court.

Earlier, Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He had surrendered on June 2 as per the apex court's order. The apex court had then said he can approach the trial court for bail.