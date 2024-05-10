Home
Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED's response over BRS leader K Kavitha's plea seeking bail

Earlier this week, a Delhi court extended the judicial remand of the BRS leader facing allegations of money laundering related to the alleged liquor policy scam, till May 14.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 06:53 IST
A day after BRS leader K Kavitha moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in an ongoing money laundering case against her, the court on Friday (May 10) has sought the response of Enforcement Directorate in this regard, Live Law reported.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will hear the matter on May 24.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court extended the judicial remand of the BRS leader facing allegations of money laundering related to the alleged liquor policy scam, till May 14.

More details awaited....

Published 10 May 2024, 06:53 IST
India NewsEDBRSDelhi High CourtExciseK KavithaMoney Laundering

