Excise policy case: ED opposes in Delhi HC plea by AAP leader Sanjay Singh against arrest

"He (Singh) said because I sent (legal) notice to two officers, therefore I have been falsely involved...a clear cut case is made out that he is guilty (under PMLA). Grounds of arrest make out a case of money laundering and reason to arrest," the senior law officer said. He said the arrest was not made to teach him "a lesson" and was based on material in possession of the ED, including the statement of approver Dinesh Arora.