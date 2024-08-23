Excise policy 'scam': CBI secures sanction to prosecute Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained the required sanction to prosecute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case pertaining to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 scam.

The agency has filed the sanction in the Rouse Avenue court, according to news agency ANI. Sanction is required to prosecute Kejriwal.

CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against him. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on June 26. The court is to consider the supplementary charge on August 27.