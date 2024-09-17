Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC grants bail to businessmen Amit Arora, Amandeep Dhall in ED case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to businessmen Amit Arora and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

"Bail granted," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna while granting relief to the two accused.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours extended to licence holders.