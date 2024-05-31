Extension of interim bail denied, Kejriwal to surrender on June 2

Earlier this week, the apex court's registry declined to list a plea in which Kejriwal had sought an extension of his interim bail on grounds of poor health.

Striking an emotional chord in his statement, Kejriwal said, "I don't know how long they will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am proud that I am going to jail to save this country from dictatorship. They've tried to break me in many ways, tried to silence me, but they were not successful. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They halted my medicines. When I was sent to jail, I weighed 70 kg. Today it has come down to 64 kg. Even after being released from jail, I am not gaining weight. Doctors are saying that this could be a sign of some serious disease."

"I will leave my house at around 3 pm to surrender. It is possible that this time they may torture me more, but I will not bow down," the CM added.

