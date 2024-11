Fact Check | Post from a parody account is shared as Delhi CM Atishi Marlena’s tweet about sexual assault on Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

A post going viral on social media claims to show a tweet by the current Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena stating that the people of Delhi will respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party by defeating them in the upcoming elections for the alleged atrocities and sexual assault against Kejriwal in Tihar Jail. Let’s verify the claim through this article.