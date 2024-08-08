FIR mandatory in cases of alleged fake encounters by police: Delhi High Court

Maintaining that the sessions court rightly concluded that there was enough material to direct the registration of an FIR, the court ordered, "Additional Sessions Judge has given cogent reasons for upholding the directions to register the FIR, as also given by learned Chief Metropolitan Magistrate under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. 57. There is no merit in the present petition which is hereby rejected." The court also said the requirement of sanction under section 197 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is necessary for probe when acts are done by an official in discharge of duty but it would not scuttle the registration of FIR, as it can be obtained subsequently, if the circumstances warrant.