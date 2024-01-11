Foreigners can’t claim right to reside and settle in India: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Indian Constitution does not allow a foreign national to claim the right to reside and settle in India, the Delhi High Court has said while observing that the fundamental right of foreigners is limited to the right to life and liberty.

The high court dismissed a petition which claimed the detention of a man named Azal Chakma was illegal and without authority.

“We may also note that foreign national cannot claim that he has the right to reside and settle in India in terms of Article 19 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India…..

“Fundamental right of any such foreigner or suspected foreigner is limited to the one declared under Article 21 of Constitution of India, that is, fundamental right of life and liberty and there is nothing which may suggest that his liberty has been curtailed in an illegal or unlawful manner,” a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said.

The high court said Chakma himself is to be blamed for his miseries as he has failed to explain as to how he came back to India when he had left the country on a Bangladeshi passport.