French President Macron’s visit will strengthen our ties, says PM Modi

This is the sixth time India is hosting a head of state or head of government from France as the chief guest in its Republic Day ceremony. Jacques Chirac was the chief guest in the Republic Day ceremony in 1976 and 1998 – the first time as the prime minister and the second time as the president. Three other French Presidents – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Nicholas Sarkozy and François Hollande – graced the Republic Day ceremonies of India in 1980, 2008 and 2016.

Manmohan Singh was the first prime minister of India to attend the Bastille Day (July 14) ceremony in France. He was hosted by Sarkozy in 2009.

Macron hosted Modi at the Bastille Day ceremony last year.

The Modi government invited the French President to attend the Republic Day ceremony as the chief guest after President Joe Biden turned down the invitation for the same amid strains in ties between New Delhi and Washington DC over the US allegation about the involvement of an official of the Government of India in a plot to kill a Khalistani Sikh extremist in New York.

“His (Macron’s) presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration,” Modi posted on X after his roadshow with the French President in Jaipur.