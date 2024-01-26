French President Macron’s visit will strengthen our ties, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India to attend the Republic Day ceremony would add a significant chapter to the shared history of friendship and collaboration between the two nations.
“I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people,” Modi posted on X after welcoming Macron in the Pink City. “It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi.”
This is the sixth time India is hosting a head of state or head of government from France as the chief guest in its Republic Day ceremony. Jacques Chirac was the chief guest in the Republic Day ceremony in 1976 and 1998 – the first time as the prime minister and the second time as the president. Three other French Presidents – Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Nicholas Sarkozy and François Hollande – graced the Republic Day ceremonies of India in 1980, 2008 and 2016.
Manmohan Singh was the first prime minister of India to attend the Bastille Day (July 14) ceremony in France. He was hosted by Sarkozy in 2009.
Macron hosted Modi at the Bastille Day ceremony last year.
The Modi government invited the French President to attend the Republic Day ceremony as the chief guest after President Joe Biden turned down the invitation for the same amid strains in ties between New Delhi and Washington DC over the US allegation about the involvement of an official of the Government of India in a plot to kill a Khalistani Sikh extremist in New York.
“His (Macron’s) presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration,” Modi posted on X after his roadshow with the French President in Jaipur.
A roadmap for defence-industrial cooperation between India and France is likely to be adopted after the meeting between the two leaders. They are expected to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region too. The two sides may make progress on the proposed deal between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited of India and the Naval Group of France for the construction of three additional submarines – as a follow-up to the construction of six Kalvari-class – an export derivative of the Scorpène-class of France – diesel-electric submarines for the Indian Navy under New Delhi’s acquisition programme ‘Project 75’. Also on the agenda is the proposed agreement to procure 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from Dassault Aviation of France for the Indian Navy.
Though not much progress is expected on the nuclear power plant proposed to be built by Electricite de France (EDF) at Jaitapur in Maharashtra, the two sides may launch a partnership for co-developing the Small Modular Reactors and Advanced Modular Reactor technologies.
As Macron landed in Jaipur, the Embassy of France in New Delhi stated that the two nations had global affairs, security and sovereignty and ties between civil societies in both countries on the agenda for talks between the two leaders.
“This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate,” Modi posted on X after he and Macron visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur.