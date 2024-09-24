Friends stab 16-yr-old boy to death for refusing to give treat for his new phone in Delhi

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three of his friends in East Delhi's Shakarpur when he refused to give them a treat after buying a new phone, police said on Tuesday.

They said three juveniles, all aged 16 years and students of Class 9, have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said a patrol team spotted blood stains on a street near Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur around 7.15 pm on Monday and conducted an enquiry.