From a notorious gang member to police informant: Who was Nadir Shah? the gym owner who was shot dead in Delhi

From being a member of the notorious Satte gang to a businessman and police informant, such was the life of Nadir Shah, a gym co-owner who was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the posh Greater Kailash area late on Thursday.

Satya Prakash alias Satte was the leader of the bank robbers gang that made headlines in the national capital back in 2009. While Satya Prakash was arrested in an encounter at Green Park, Shah escaped and surrendered days later at a news channel in Noida from where he was arrested by the Delhi police, said a report by The Indian Express.

Later on, Shah became a police informant and also started operating different business, not just in India but also abroad. Apart from the Sharx gym in South Delhi where the he was killed, the 35-year-old had opened several call centres in the national capital and a restaurant in Dubai which eventually failed.