'From Nirvachan Sadan to police station': TMC announces end of 24-hour dharna

New Delhi: Raising slogans against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders ended their 24-hour protest at the Mandir Marg police station here on Tuesday evening, a day after they were detained while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission's office.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Dilip Pandey, met with the protesting TMC leaders who camped overnight at the police station to extend support.

The TMC leaders on Monday met with the full bench of the Election Commission (EC) and urged the poll body to change the heads of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and income-tax (I-T) department, alleging that they are acting at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.