Government gave shells in name of peanuts in Budget, says RJD MP Manoj Jha

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the budget is "political", and Uttar Pradesh has been overlooked in the budget. "If there was no politics, why would Andhra, Bihar get special packages? Uttar Pradesh made BJP win from so many seats, yet they did not give any special package to UP," Yadav said. Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and Union Minister Jayant Choudhary, however, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the leaders' allegations in the House. "Finance minister will reply to it in the House. This is not the first time some states are mentioned, or some schemes are mentioned. Nirmala ji is an experienced finance minister, she named some states, no one should be jealous," he said.