Haryana government has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

In a video message on X, she said, "I have been on a hunger strike to get Delhi's share of water. Haryana government is releasing 100 MGD water less which is depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi of water. Some journalists have said that the Hathnikund Barrage is full of water but Haryana government has shut all gates to stop that water from reaching the national capital."

The minister urged the Haryana government to release water for Delhi.