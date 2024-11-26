Head constable of Delhi Police arrested for accepting bribe: CBI

<p>New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested a Delhi Police head constable posted at the Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Task Force for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not framing a person in a false case, officials said here.</p>.<p>Head Constable Sanjay Kumar was arrested when he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of Sub Inspector Sanjeev and Assistant Sub Inspector Kirori Mal, they said.</p>.Delhi pollution: SC for resuming physical classes, but no lowering anti pollution measures .<p>Sanjeev and Kirori Mal have also been named in the FIR, the officials added.</p>.<p>"It was alleged that the accused SI and ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for not implicating him falsely in a case," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.</p>