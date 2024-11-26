Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Head constable of Delhi Police arrested for accepting bribe: CBI

Head Constable Sanjay Kumar was arrested when he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of Sub Inspector Sanjeev and Assistant Sub Inspector Kirori Mal, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 20:56 IST
India NewsCBIDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us