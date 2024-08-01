Heavy rain lashes Delhi resulting in waterlogging, traffic disruptions

“The sky opened up as clouds converged over Delhi from all the four sectors, triggering a widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated intense to very intense spells,” he added.

Because of the heavy waterlogging, Delhi Traffic Police stopped vehicle movement in several underpasses in central and south Delhi while advising the people to avoid other water logged areas. The worst affected spots include traffic hotspots like ITO, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Okhla, Palam and Sarita Vihar.

Delhi Lt Governor, in a social media post said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour. "Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said.

The evening downpour not only brings back the memory of last week’s unfortunate downing of three students inside the basement of a coaching centre at old Rajinder Nagar in central Delhi, but also how the Lutyens Delhi was submerged last month in an intense spell – the highest in 88 years – that also triggered the collapse of a roof in the terminal building in Delhi airport.