Hema Committee report: CPI(M) central leaders unhappy over Pinarayi govt's decision to back accused MLA Mukesh

Sources indicated the central leadership is upset over the way the CPI(M)-led Kerala government is handling the fallout of the publication of the Justice Hema Committee report, which went deep into the systemic exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. After the release of the report, a young actress had accused Mukesh of sexual crime and an FIR was filed.

In her article, Brinda referred to the Congress and accused it of sheltering the two party MLAs who are chargesheeted for rape. She also said a section of “deeply anti-communist media” is also supporting them.

“The SIT (probing new complaints of sexual crime in Malayalam film industry) has filed cases, including of rape where such a charge has been made. A case has also been filed against CPI(M) MLA Mukesh. This shows the petty politics behind the Congress bogus accusations that the LDF government is protecting the accused,” she wrote.