High Court allows Delhi varsity to offer law courses based on CLAT-UG scores for current academic year

Petitioner Prince Singh, a law student at Campus Law Centre in DU, argued in his petition that the university, while issuing the impugned notification, imposed a “wholly unreasonable and arbitrary condition” that the admission to five-year integrated law courses shall be solely based upon merit in the CLAT-UG 2023 result, which is violative of the right to equality under Article 14 and right to education under Article 21 of the Constitution.