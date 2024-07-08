Housing prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai metropolitan region surged over 40% in five years: Report

Mumbai: Housing prices of two leading realty hotspots - National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have surged in the last five years, according to reports of ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The NCR recorded a 49 per cent jump in average residential prices between H1 2019 and H1 2024 while MMR saw average residential prices appreciate 48 per cent in the period.

"Latest ANAROCK Research data finds that NCR recorded a 49 per cent five-yearly jump in average residential prices between H1 2019 and H1 2024 – from Rs 4,565 per sq. ft. to Rs 6,800 per sq. ft.," says Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

"In MMR, average residential prices appreciated 48 per cent in the period – from Rs 10,610 per sq. ft. in H1 2019 to Rs 15,650 per sq. ft. in H1 2024,” added Puri.

The steep rise of housing prices in Delhi-NCR and MMR is attributable to steep hikes in construction costs as well as healthy sales.

Prices in both regions had maintained status quo from late 2016 to 2019. Just when these two markets were beginning to see green revival shoots, the pandemic struck.