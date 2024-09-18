If Kejriwal not made CM, free services will be stopped by BJP: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

"What the BJP has been doing with Kejriwal for the last two years is publicly visible. They got Kejriwal, his education minister and health minister jailed. They tried to defame him with false corruption charges and break the party. But nothing has worked. Even though the Supreme Court gave him a clearance by granting bail to him, Kejriwal chose to resign and stand before the court of people to get a certificate of his honesty. I am sure that the people of Delhi will make him the chief minister again with huge support," he said.