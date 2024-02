IIT Delhi student found hanging in hostel room

New Delhi: In a suspected case of suicide, an M.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light after the family of the student, Sanjay Nerkar (24), asked his hostel mates to check on him as he was not answering his phone, they said.

Nerkar (24) stayed in room number 757 at Dronacharya Hostel. He was a native of Nashik, Maharashtra, a police official said.

"Nerkar's family members called him on Thursday night. When he did not answer the phone, the family members asked his hostel mates to check on him," a police officer said.