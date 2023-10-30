Incumbent on Kejriwal to tell court, people whereabouts of Rs 338 crore in excise case: BJP

While denying bail to Sisodia, a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti on Monday said, "In the analysis, there are certain aspects which we have said are doubtful. But one aspect with regard to the transfer of money Rs 338 crore tentatively is established. We have, therefore, dismissed the applications for bail."

The Aam Aadmi Party said it respects the Supreme Court but does not agree with its order dismissing Sisodia's bail plea and will explore further legal options.