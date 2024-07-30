I.N.D.I.A. bloc protests CM Kejriwal's incarceration in Delhi; Rahul, Kharge skip

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties on Tuesday came out in support of jailed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at a protest meet that also exposed the fault lines of the coalition in Delhi, as top Congress leaders kept away owing to both parties fighting against each other in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were in Delhi but the party chose to sent its deputy leaders Pramod Tewari (Rajya Sabha) and Gaurav Gogoi (Lok Sabha) to the protest venue to pledge the party’s support in the fight for Kejriwal.

However, Delhi Congress leaders and workers were absent at Jantar Mantar here where workers of other parties like Samajwadi Party and the Left joined the protest. Top Opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Sitaram Yechury (CPIM) and D Raja (CPI) attended the event.