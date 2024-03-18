Kalkaji temple stage collapse: Delhi HC directs police to expeditiously conclude probe

"New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the police to expeditiously conclude the investigation into the incident where a 45-year-old woman died in January after a stage set up for a religious function collapsed at the Kalkaji temple.

The high court also directed the Delhi Police to take action against those responsible for it.

The court noted that though the temple is under the full management and control of an administrator appointed by the high court, the administrator had not given any permission for holding the event.