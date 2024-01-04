Kejriwal accuses BJP of using ED to prevent him from campaigning

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the ruling BJP wants to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, saying it intends to jail all honest leaders who are unwilling to join their stable.

Kejriwal’s video message posted on social media handles came a day after he refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time and Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders claimed that he will be arrested as the ED was planning to raid his official residence in Delhi excise policy case.

He said his lawyers told him that the three summons issued to him by the ED were “illegal” and the agency responded to the issues he raised in letters as it did not have any reply and knew it was not legal. If there is a legal summons, he said, he will surely comply with it.

Insisting that “honesty” is his greatest wealth, Kejriwal said he appeared before the CBI eight months ago when he was summoned. He said several raids were conducted in the case but not even a single penny was recovered.

“The BJP’s intention is not to probe. Their intent is to prevent me from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. Just two months before the elections, why is there a (ED) summon? You investigated for two years…Why not call earlier?” he said.