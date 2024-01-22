Kejriwal, Delhi ministers mark Ram Lalla's consecration with 'bhandaras' and 'Sundar Kand' recitals

In a post in Hindi on X, she said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha', I performed a puja and havan of Lord Shri Ram. Shri Ram is present in every particle of this world and in the mind of every human being. If we adopt the ideals of Maryada Purushottam (Lord Ram) in our personality, then life will be blessed. Jai Shri Ram."

Other party leaders will also hold events during the day.