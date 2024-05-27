Kejriwal has sought bail extension for medical reasons, Atishi says; BJP terms CM's plea 'drama'

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a one-week extension of his interim bail as he needs to undergo tests due to his recent weight loss and rise in ketone level which could be symptoms of some kidney problem or even cancer.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called this move a "drama" by the chief minister to avoid going back to jail after his interim bail in a money laundering case ends on June 1.

"The Supreme Court granted him bail for poll campaigning, which he did without any problem. But now he is suffering from serious disease. If so, why is he not having those tests done now instead of being busy with campaigning in Punjab?" Sachdeva said.