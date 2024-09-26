Kejriwal inspects Delhi roads with CM Atishi; says he was in action mode in jail also

Accompanied by Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP supremo inspected the roads in the city and later said, "I want to assure the people of Delhi that I have come back and the stalled works will be resumed. All their problems will be solved."

When asked if he would be seen playing a more active role, Kejriwal said "We are in action mode round the clock. I was in action mode even in jail."

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and local MLA Dilip Pandey also accompanied Kejriwal and Atishi during their inspection of a road in the Delhi University (DU) area.