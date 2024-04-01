Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

The court disposed of the public interest litigation which sought directions to prevent Kejriwal from issuing orders in his capacity as the chief minister while in the ED's custody.

During the hearing, the ED's counsel said the agency was seized of the issue raised in the petition.

The court was informed by the ED's counsel that it was not providing any infrastructure to Kejriwal for passing orders.

The petition was vehemently opposed by the counsel representing Kejriwal, who said the petition has no locus standi to be heard and the ED was capable enough to deal with the matter.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, said in the PIL that issuance of such orders by Kejriwal in the capacity as the CM is against the legal framework as well as the principle of fair and proper investigation.

The plea also seeks a direction to the ED not to provide a typist, computer and printer to Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED custody by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody by the trial court till April 15.