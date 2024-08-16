Kolkata rape horror: Delhi doctors' indefinite strike enters fifth day

New Delhi: Doctors in Delhi, who had been demonstrating inside their respective hospitals, united for a massive protest outside Nirman Bhawan as their indefinite strike, following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, entered its fifth day on Friday with all elective services remaining suspended.

The Nirman Bhawan, located near Parliament in Lutyens' Delhi, houses the Ministry of Health besides other departments.

Resident doctors are standing on the side of the road outside Nirman Bhawan, with a heavy presence of police officers who have placed barricades on both sides of the road.