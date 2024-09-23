L-G Saxena directs civic agencies to take up year-long 'Dust-Free Delhi Drive', AAP says he is trying to 'claim credit'

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party said Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had already called a meeting of departments on the issue earlier and it was unfortunate that Saxena was trying to use 'such tactics to claim credit'.