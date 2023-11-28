L-G V K Saxena flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi

'Under the leadership of the prime minister, a number of welfare schemes like Swachhata, Rojgaar Sagam Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana etc. are being run. The purpose of this yatra is to take these schemes to every corner of the country and connect more and more people, particularly those belonging to the weaker sections, with these schemes,' he said.