Lawyer Jai Dehadrai withdraws defamation case against Mahua Moitra from Delhi HC as 'peace offering'

Maintaining that judicial time is 'best not spent' on such disputes that can be resolved between the parties, Justice Prateek Jalan said, "If this is something that can stop the crossfire, it is a welcome suggestion."

"Maybe personal allegations on both sides can be taken out of the public domain. If there is some possibility of arriving at an agreed protocol of behaviour..," the judge said as he noted that there were several cases pending in the high court in relation to the dispute between the parties.