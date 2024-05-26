Leh-bound SpiceJet plane suffers bird hit; returns to Delhi

A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft suffered a bird hit on Sunday morning and returned to the national capital, according to the airline.

The plane landed back safely and the passengers were deplaned normally.

A source said the Boeing 737 plane had around 135 people onboard.

In a statement, SpiceJet said the aircraft operating SG 123 from Delhi to Leh returned to the national capital after suffering a bird hit on engine 2.

"The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally," it said.