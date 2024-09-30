'Lets finish him': Duo waited for Delhi Police constable to get close before mowing him down

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Veena Enclave here when Sandeep, 30, was headed towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours in plainclothes.

While Sandeep was on duty, he met his colleagues, Constables Khushi Ram and Sachin, who were returning home after duty.

"We spotted him (Sandeep) on his bike in plainclothes. I asked him about his duty hours and he told us that on the directions of his SHO (station house officer), he was on duty in plainclothes as incidents of thefts had increased in his beat area," Ram stated in the FIR.

As the three started moving towards Nangloi Railway Road, they saw a white Wagon R parked near a government school and that two men inside it were consuming alcohol, the FIR said.

"We identified one of the occupants as Dharmender alias Bhandre, who lives in Veena Enclave. Since I was previously posted at Nangloi police station, I knew Dharmender," Ram said in the FIR.