LG undid Delhi government's plans to make city pollution-free by ordering tree felling: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena scuttled the efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government to make Delhi pollution-free by allowing the felling of 1,100 trees in the Satbari ridge area without permission.

There was no immediate reaction from LG office to the allegation.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that in the last 10 years, the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken many long-term and short-term steps to control pollution in Delhi.