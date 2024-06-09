Major crisis in Delhi imminent if 'adequate' water not released in Munak: Atishi to Haryana CM

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi Sunday wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, requesting him to ensure 1,050 cusecs water is released from the Munak Canal for the national capital, otherwise "Delhi will have a major crisis in next 1-2 days".

"In the communication, she said seven Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in Delhi are dependent on supply from Yamuna and 'due to the deficit of raw water, our water treatment plants are unable to run at their optimum capacity."

Delhi is supposed to receive around 1,050 cusec water at Munak, but the supply has reduced, she said. "With the water from Munak Canal reducing to 840 cusecs, Delhi will be unable to produce adequate water from our seven WTPs."

'If Haryana doesn't release the adequate amount of water by today, Delhi will have a major crisis in next 1-2 days. Therefore, I humbly request you to ensure that 1,050 cusecs water is released from Munak Canal for Delhi,' she added.