india delhi

Man beaten to death over Rs 2,300 in north Delhi; 4 nabbed

Victim Priyanshu had received severe injuries after which he was admitted to LNJP Hospital.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 23:26 IST

New Delhi: Two people were arrested while two other juveniles apprehended for allegedly beating up a man to death over a dispute involving Rs 2,300 in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday.

Victim Priyanshu had received severe injuries after which he was admitted to LNJP Hospital. He died during the treatment on Thursday, police said.

A police official said a case of murder was registered on the statement of Priyanshu's friend Jaikishan alias Chintu.

During investigations, it was found that Priyanshu was beaten up by five or six people who came on two motorcycles on February 11 about 11.30 am, the official said.

He also told police that among the attackers were Rohit Gaur, 22, and Ashish alias Anshu, with whom Priyanshu had a dispute over Rs 2,300.

Police said both accused were arrested and other two juveniles who were also among the attackers have also been apprehended.

(Published 22 February 2024, 23:26 IST)
India NewsDelhi

