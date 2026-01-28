LIVE
Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | President Droupadi Murmu to address joint session of Parliament at 11 am
Hello Readers! The Budget session of the Parliament is set to begin today with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Houses. The session is scheduled from January 28 to April 3 in two phases. The first will be held till February 13, while the second session begins on March 9. Please stay with DH as we track all the updates on this.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 04:09 IST
Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Budget session to have 30 sittings
Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Opposition parties to meet to discuss strategy
Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | The Budget session of Parliament will begin today
Published 28 January 2026, 04:09 IST