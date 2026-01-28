Menu
Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | President Droupadi Murmu to address joint session of Parliament at 11 am

Hello Readers! The Budget session of the Parliament is set to begin today with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Houses. The session is scheduled from January 28 to April 3 in two phases. The first will be held till February 13, while the second session begins on March 9. Please stay with DH as we track all the updates on this.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 04:09 IST
Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Budget session to have 30 sittings 

Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Opposition parties to meet to discuss strategy 

Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | The Budget session of Parliament will begin today

Published 28 January 2026, 04:09 IST
India NewsUnion BudgetDroupadi MurmuParliamentbudget sessionLok SabhaRajya Sabhaunion budget 2026

