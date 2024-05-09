Home
Man held for molesting minor aboard Delhi Metro train

The alleged incident had happened last week at Rajiv Chowk metro station. The teenager took to social networking platform 'X' to share his ordeal.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 15:07 IST
Delhi Police Metro unit on Thursday apprehended one person, identified as one Jitender Gautam for allegedly molesting a minor aboard a Metro train on May 3, news agency ANI said.

The alleged incident had happened last week at Rajiv Chowk metro station. The teenager took to social networking platform X to share his ordeal.

In a series of posts, the boy wrote, 'I just got assaulted in Delhi Metro right now at Rajiv chowk station. I am a 16-year-old boy and I was travelling alone in the metro.'

The boy said that he boarded the train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, from Rajiv chowk station between 8:30-9:30 pm.

The boy had taken a photo of the accused and shared his ordeal, upon which Delhi Police had started a probe.

Published 09 May 2024, 15:07 IST
