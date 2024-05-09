Man held for molesting minor aboard Delhi Metro train

The alleged incident had happened last week at Rajiv Chowk metro station. The teenager took to social networking platform X to share his ordeal.

In a series of posts, the boy wrote, 'I just got assaulted in Delhi Metro right now at Rajiv chowk station. I am a 16-year-old boy and I was travelling alone in the metro.'

The boy said that he boarded the train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, from Rajiv chowk station between 8:30-9:30 pm.

The boy had taken a photo of the accused and shared his ordeal, upon which Delhi Police had started a probe.