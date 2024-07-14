Man shot at over minor issue in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi: A man was beaten and shot at in his left knee following a dispute in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, a police official on Saturday said.

It is suspected that the man was attacked by his rival group members, the official said.

A police officer said that a call was received at 6.47 pm regarding quarrel and firing at H block, Lajpat Nagar Part 1.

The staff reached the spot and found that one Abhishek Sagar alias Katya has received a gunshot injury in his left knee, he said.

He has been admitted to the hospital and recuperating, the officer said.