MCD begins demolition drive in Bhalswa colony in northwest Delhi

The MCD has identified 800 illegal structures in the area that have misused land allotted for dairy farming for residential and commercial purposes.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 06:31 IST

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday began a demolition drive in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy colony against illegal encroachments and structures.

A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made at the site.

The MCD has identified 800 illegal structures in the area that have misused land allotted for dairy farming for residential and commercial purposes.

In a public notice last week, the civic body gave a three-day ultimatum to defaulters to vacate the encroached premises.

It had said that enforcement action will be taken against all illegal and unauthorised constructions after the expiry of the deadline and a demolition drive will be carried out.

Published 13 August 2024, 06:31 IST
