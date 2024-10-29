Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Meth lab busted near Delhi; Tihar Jail warden, Mexican national among 5 arrested

A preliminary enquiry has shown that a Delhi-based businessman, along with the Tihar Jail warden, was "instrumental" in establishing the illegal factory.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 12:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 12:25 IST
India NewsDelhiDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us