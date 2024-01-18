JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Minor girl dies after being hit by school bus in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

According to a senior police officer, the girl was trying to cross the road when she was mowed down by a bus.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A 12-year-old died allegedly after being hit by a school bus in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Thursday morning, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the girl was trying to cross the road when she was mowed down by a bus. A call regarding the incident was received at the local police station at 8.33 am.

Bus driver Ram Vinod (42) has been arrested and his vehicle seized, the officer said.

"We got to know that at the time of the incident, the victim was with her father, who is a fruit vendor by profession, and was trying to cross the road," the officer said.

"We have registered an FIR against him and started further investigation into the matter," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 January 2024, 10:26 IST)
India NewsDelhiAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT