Minor girl stabs neighbour to death over water in Delhi's Farsh Bazar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 15-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing a neighbour to death in a fight over water from a common tap in the Delhi's Farsh Bazar area, an officer said.

The victim was a 34-year-old woman, who received several cuts in her left hand and a stab wound in the stomach, they said.

According to the police, on Friday at 10.59 pm, a PCR call was received with the caller saying that his wife had been stabbed in the stomach and needed an ambulance.