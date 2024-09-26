Minor made to lick shoes, sexually assaulted in Delhi in show of dominance; four held

Earlier on September 4, the accused dragged and trampled the victim with the feet and forced him on gunpoint to lick their shoes in Jahangirpuri here.

It was also alleged that they committed oral penetrative sexual assault just to humiliate him and also captured videos from their phones and thereafter uploaded the videos as stories on social media to show their dominance on the opposite group, Kumar said.

The local police registered a case under relevant BNS sections and the POCSO Act at the Jahangirpuri police station and several teams, including the Crime Branch, was tasked to nab the accused.

During interrogation, all the accused disclosed that there is a rivalry between them and another group which is headed by Bhatia's cousin, police said.

Due to that rivalry, several cases of attempt to murder and physical assault have been registered between them, they said.